Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives $19.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSWC. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

In other Capital Southwest news, Director David R. Brooks bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $617,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 257,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 12,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $434.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.08.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.01%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

