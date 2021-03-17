Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $63.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Capri traded as high as $55.43 and last traded at $55.43, with a volume of 2562 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.06.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CPRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capri from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Capri currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Capri by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Capri by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,753,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,681,000 after purchasing an additional 155,285 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,564,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,072,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 221,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after buying an additional 28,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

