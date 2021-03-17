Carlson Capital L P Grows Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $19,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,182 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,747,000 after buying an additional 1,579,576 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 23.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,847,000 after buying an additional 1,016,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 46.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,245,000 after acquiring an additional 659,224 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,070,355.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,153.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $7,659,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,103,642.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,069,565 shares of company stock worth $79,870,186. 48.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $89.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.