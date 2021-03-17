Carlson Capital L P Has $14.38 Million Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Carlson Capital L P raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,485 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $14,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $49,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

Dollar Tree stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.97. 7,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,483. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.11 and its 200 day moving average is $101.08. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $115.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

