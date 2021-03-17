Carlson Capital L P Makes New Investment in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 461,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,454,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STAG. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $42,574,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,399,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,622,000 after acquiring an additional 912,314 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 465.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,354,000 after purchasing an additional 468,059 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 112.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,390,000 after buying an additional 353,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,414,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

Shares of NYSE STAG traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.11. 3,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $34.70.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 78.80%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

