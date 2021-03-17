Carlson Capital L P Raises Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 1,280.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,050 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P owned 0.06% of Hilton Worldwide worth $17,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLT traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $124.91. 7,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,864,184. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $128.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.69 and a 200-day moving average of $102.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of -106.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,869,931.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $676,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $98.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.91.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

