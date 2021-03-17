Carlson Capital L P Reduces Stock Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Carlson Capital L P cut its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,127,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 378,682 shares during the period. PacWest Bancorp makes up 1.0% of Carlson Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $28,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 37,224 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $800,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

PACW stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.90.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The business had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PACW shares. Raymond James downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

