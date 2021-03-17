Carlson Capital L P Sells 192,130 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Carlson Capital L P decreased its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 192,130 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P owned 0.13% of Bunge worth $11,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Shares of BG stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,746. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $82.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 43.67%.

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $162,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $86,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

