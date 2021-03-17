Carlson Capital L P Sells 94,218 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Carlson Capital L P decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 680,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 94,218 shares during the quarter. Varian Medical Systems accounts for approximately 4.2% of Carlson Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $119,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VAR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,434. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.24. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

VAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

