Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Raised to $16.00 at Truist Securities

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Truist Securities from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 43.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $28.25 on Monday. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $30.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 490.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.