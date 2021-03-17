Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.16

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.16 and last traded at $24.57, with a volume of 27624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CUK shares. Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 137,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 22,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth $1,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

