carVertical Achieves Market Cap of $14.27 Million (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 22.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One carVertical token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, carVertical has traded 117.4% higher against the dollar. carVertical has a market capitalization of $14.27 million and $1.10 million worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00050293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00012674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.89 or 0.00659895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00069339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00026300 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical (CRYPTO:CV) is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

carVertical Token Trading

