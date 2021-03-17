Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Director Douglas R. Casella Sells 1,526 Shares

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $98,411.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $65.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $65.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.90 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.77.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

