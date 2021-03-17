Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castlight Health, Inc. operates as a provider of cloud-based software. Its enables enterprises to gain control over their rapidly escalating health care costs. The Company’s Enterprise Healthcare Cloud allows its customers to conquer the complexity of the existing health care system by providing personalized, actionable information to their employees, implementing technology-enabled benefit designs and integrating disparate systems and applications. Castlight Health, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get Castlight Health alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

CSLT stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36. Castlight Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.88.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Castlight Health will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 17,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $29,444.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 314,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,129.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,421 shares of company stock valued at $322,516 over the last ninety days. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Castlight Health by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,379,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 46.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castlight Health (CSLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.