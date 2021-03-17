Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,524,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Catalent worth $158,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 120.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In other Catalent news, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $82,244.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $622,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,034 shares of company stock worth $2,974,324. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Catalent stock traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $104.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,399. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $127.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

