Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $245.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.05.

Shares of CAT opened at $226.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $123.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.89. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $90.64 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.7% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

