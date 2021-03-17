Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cathay Pacific Airways in a report released on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPCAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of CPCAY stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.03. Cathay Pacific Airways has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.61.

About Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and aircraft engineering services.

