Causeway Capital Management LLC Makes New $37.72 Million Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 999,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,718,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Carrier Global by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,968,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,463,000 after buying an additional 298,049 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186,449 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,257,000 after purchasing an additional 402,351 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,634,000 after purchasing an additional 224,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,954,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.07. 52,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,446,641. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.05. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

