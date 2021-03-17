Causeway Capital Management LLC Sells 721,417 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Causeway Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,483,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 721,417 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 1.4% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $74,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 95,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.9% during the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 6,835,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,708,000 after purchasing an additional 380,125 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 24,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.3% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 105,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.96.

WFC traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.73. 793,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,737,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.25 billion, a PE ratio of 106.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average is $28.76. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $40.23.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.