Caz Investments LP Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Caz Investments LP reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.5% of Caz Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Caz Investments LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642,566 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,685.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,140,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085,447 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018,077 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,638,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,968 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.70. The stock had a trading volume of 423,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,189,008. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.