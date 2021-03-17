CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) Short Interest Down 35.7% in February

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the February 11th total of 6,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 11.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $719,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in CBAK Energy Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $714,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in CBAK Energy Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $488,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CBAK Energy Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in CBAK Energy Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBAK Energy Technology stock opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.68 million, a PE ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 3.60. CBAK Energy Technology has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, Taiwan, Israel, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

