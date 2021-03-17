CCUniverse Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One CCUniverse token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $16,609.65 and approximately $196.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded 50.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006202 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00008248 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000112 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000106 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000048 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a token. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

