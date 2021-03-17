Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Trading 5.2% Higher

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.03. 1,196,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 4,821,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Cemtrex from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 109,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

