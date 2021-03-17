Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CVE. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.52.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of CVE opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 3.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $8.57.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0137 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.