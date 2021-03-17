Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 40 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.50), with a volume of 106318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.45).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Centaur Media’s payout ratio is -0.12%.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 33.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 27.42. The firm has a market cap of £55.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02.

About Centaur Media (LON:CAU)

Centaur Media Plc provides business information and marketing solutions to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Design Week, MarketMakers, Creative Review, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

