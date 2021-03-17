Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAGDF shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC lowered shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

