Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Central Pacific Financial has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $27.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPF. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,259,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 197,408 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,229,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 636.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 173,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 149,846 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,080,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

