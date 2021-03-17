Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Shares Acquired by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,522,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,888 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 5.15% of Century Casinos worth $9,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Century Casinos by 497.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Century Casinos during the third quarter worth $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos in the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of CNTY traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.36. 1,020,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.59. Century Casinos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.24. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%. Research analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

