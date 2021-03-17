Century Casinos Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,294 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,006% compared to the typical daily volume of 117 call options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Shares of CNTY opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $13.35.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.24. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 497.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Century Casinos in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.