Change Path LLC Acquires Shares of 3,580 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $170.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $172.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.96 and its 200-day moving average is $136.13.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

