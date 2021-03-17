Change Path LLC Buys Shares of 10,014 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Change Path LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,014 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 38,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $46.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

