Change Path LLC Invests $365,000 in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Change Path LLC bought a new position in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. Change Path LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Penn Virginia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Shares of Penn Virginia stock opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 3.64. Penn Virginia Co. has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.44. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penn Virginia Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn Virginia Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.