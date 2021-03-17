Change Path LLC Sells 1,680 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Change Path LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 293.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $136.55 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $138.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.85 and its 200 day moving average is $115.64.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

