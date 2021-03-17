Change Path LLC Takes Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $259.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $363.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.47.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

