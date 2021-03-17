Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $668.74.

Shares of CHTR opened at $639.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $616.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $628.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $681.71. The company has a market cap of $123.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $732,675,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Charter Communications by 253.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,538,000 after acquiring an additional 497,048 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Charter Communications by 184.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after acquiring an additional 335,558 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $167,494,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $157,053,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

