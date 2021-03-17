Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,738 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 23,746 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 217,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,088,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.81. The stock had a trading volume of 15,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,197. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.53.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

