Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,612 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $133,729,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $97,670,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,948,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,531,000 after purchasing an additional 236,213 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,461,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,095,000 after purchasing an additional 215,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,357,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.25. 28,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,876. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.30. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $142.52.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.