Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Invests $2.79 Million in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 843.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 135,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after buying an additional 121,560 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the third quarter valued at approximately $745,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 388.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 19,402 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

SPXL traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.71. 157,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,785,023. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $85.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.32.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

