Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Makes New $2 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,667,000. Domani Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 126,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,200,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,876. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.30. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.70 and a 12 month high of $142.52.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

