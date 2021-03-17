Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Makes New $664,000 Investment in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 135.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 44,008 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000.

SQQQ stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.54. 2,733,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,055,883. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.37. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $161.25.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

