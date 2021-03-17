Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $133.70. 136,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,487,083. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

