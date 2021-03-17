Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 80,650 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.6% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 304.7% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.45. 264,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,691,546. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.93 and its 200 day moving average is $48.85. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

