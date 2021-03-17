Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Takes $1.61 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,672 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,649 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,661,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,497 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,358,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,487,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,831 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,127,259. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $317.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.95.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

