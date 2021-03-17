Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Takes $15.33 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 173,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,326,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.3% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.53. The company had a trading volume of 42,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,857,204. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $79.58 and a one year high of $89.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.