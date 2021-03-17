Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Takes $165.88 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 441,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,877,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 25.2% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

IVV stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $395.33. The stock had a trading volume of 165,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203,570. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.93. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $399.36.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

