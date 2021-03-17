Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Takes $3.32 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,327,000 after acquiring an additional 18,429 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,242,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,337. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.84.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

