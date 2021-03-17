Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Takes $973,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE MRK traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.05. 330,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,388,865. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.