Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Trading Down 5%

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.27. Approximately 10,637,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 30,934,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

CHEK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Check-Cap from $1.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Dawson James reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Check-Cap in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Check-Cap stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 195,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC owned 0.42% of Check-Cap as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

