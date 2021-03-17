Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Shares Up 5.9%

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI)’s share price shot up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.79 and last traded at $4.65. 668,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 974,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

A number of brokerages have commented on CEMI. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $87.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.55% and a negative return on equity of 73.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEMI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 25,962 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 42.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 75,556 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 63.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 627,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 244,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

