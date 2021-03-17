China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.62

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.62 and last traded at $24.62, with a volume of 5 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CEA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.95. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,086,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in China Eastern Airlines by 34,809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

